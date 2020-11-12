e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Byculla Zoo could reopen in the next 2 months

Mumbai: Byculla Zoo could reopen in the next 2 months

Precautionary measures will include markings on the ground outside animal enclosures and before ticket counters in a bid to ensure that the visitors comply with social distancing norms

mumbai Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:50 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
HindustanTimes, Mumbai
Humboldt Penguins swim in their enclosure at the (Veermata Jijabai Udyan) Byculla zoo in Mumbai.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are discussing the precautionary measures that are needed to be enforced before reopening Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan, also known as the Byculla Zoo, in the next couple of months amid the Maharashtra government’s plans to gradually ease lockdown restrictions, which were enforced in the end of March in a bid to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The state government has allowed reopening of shops, malls, multiplexes, and theatres in the past few months as it seeks to boost commercial activities that have been roiled because of the contagion.

Similarly, efforts are in progress to reopen the zoo while complying with social distancing norms.

“We have started discussing the measures that need to be put in place before the zoo can be reopened. We are yet to reach a consensus, when the zoo cane be reopened, as a timeline will depend on the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai after the ongoing festive season gets over. Perhaps, the end of December can be a possibility. At present, all of Mumbai is open. It is up to the state government to take a call, when the zoo is ready to be thrown open to the public again,” said a BMC official.

Precautionary measures include markings on the ground outside animal enclosures and before ticket counters in a bid to ensure that the visitors comply with social distancing norms.

A public address system (PA) system will be in place for announcements to avoid overcrowding and notices and posters will be put up at various locations within the zoo premises to make the visitors aware about the viral outbreak.

The BMC authorities are also constructing an aviary as part of their second phase of the zoo’s expansion plan. The aviary will house over 100 species of birds.

