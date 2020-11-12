Mumbai: BMC forms squads to monitor Covid-19 guidelines violations around Diwali

mumbai

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:15 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have formed squads in each of the civic body’s wards to monitor violations related to the use of firecrackers and ensure that coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related protocols are not violated before and on the day of Diwali, which will be celebrated on Saturday (November 14).

The BMC has decided to monitor areas, where air pollution is on the rise during this period, and divert the squads to check the source of poor air quality index (AQI), officials said.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government advised the public to celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali this year because of the dual impact of pollution woes and the Covid-19 outbreak.

The BMC on Monday banned bursting of firecrackers in public and private places in Mumbai except on the day of Diwali.

Firecrackers can be burst on the festive occasion in residential areas and housing complexes.

Revellers are allowed to burst only two variants of firecrackers such as sparklers and flower pots.

The BMC has taken the call on a ban on firecrackers following due deliberations.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (AMC), BMC, said: “We have analysed the crowding pattern of Mumbai, and classified areas with high population density around markets and public places, where there can be a possibility of a large gathering and the predicted timing of that congregation. For example, Dadar market is likely to have more people during early morning, while Marine Drive may have more public in the evening. This information was shared with Mumbai Police. We have formed various teams in a bid to mobilise them in a ward to educate and motivate the public about following three Covid-19-related precautionary measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using hand sanitisers. Any violation will attract a fine of Rs 200.”

Kakani said that the civic body authorities had increased their workforce because of the festive season.

“We have roped in officers and field staff from the licencing, insecticide and sanitation departments. We have deployed around 100 employees per ward, who are part of the newly formed squads. Besides, Mumbai Police personnel will also support us. In some of the wards, we have requested the police authorities to allow BMC employee to sit in their mobile police vans during patrolling,” he said.

BMC authorities have also requested the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which comes under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), to share a daily air pollution report before and on the day of Diwali.

“This will help us understand the air pollution spike in specific locations. We are in possession of the previous years’ data, which can be used for a compare and contrast,” Kakani added.

Mumbai Police and civic body authorities would patrol across the city in a bid to ensure a ban on firecrackers, the BMC’s AMC said.

“The use of firecrackers within the stipulated time frame in some residential areas and gated communities cannot be ruled out. However, we will invoke the provisions of the Bombay Police Act, 1951 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 and impose a fine against firecracker-related violations.Our aim is to make the public aware,” he said.

“We will crackdown on the illegal sale of firecrackers at markets since only green crackers are allowed to be sold. The squads will check the illegal sale of firecrackers and their composition,” said Tanaji Kamble, spokesperson, BMC.

HT has reported that an analysis of the chemical composition of green crackers, which are sold in Mumbai, has shown the presence of banned ingredients such as barium nitrate.

Awaaz Foundation, a Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), has conducted the analysis.

In October 2018, the Supreme Court (SC) had banned the manufacture of traditional polluting firecrackers and the use of barium nitrate while directing the Centre to develop green crackers, which have 30% lower emissions of toxic gases, by using a new chemical composition.

“Distribution and sale of firecrackers is licenced by the arms and ammunition department of the Mumbai Police and the BMC,” said Sumaira Abdulali, the head of the Awaaz Foundation.

“These authorities are empowered to keep a tab on whether firecracker distributors are complying with the strict norms such as safety. Chemical composition of firecrackers, including green crackers, is required to be displayed on boxes,” she said.

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) authorities have washed their hands off on the ban on firecrackers. They maintained that their job was to monitor noise and air pollution, not use of firecrackers.

MPCB would be recording noise across 10 locations in Mumbai. “The National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) was tasked with the job of coming with a new formula for green crackers while the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is responsible for giving green certification to these crackers. The SC order has been presumably complied with by both these bodies. However, Mumbai district magistrate is the licencing authority, while the BMC and Mumbai Police are the enforcement authority. Our mandate (MPCB) is related to keeping noise levels in check,” said Sudhir Srivastava, chairman, MPCB.

The district administration said Mumbai Police and BMC were the enforcement authorities under the Disaster Management Act, 2005; Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897; Explosives Act,1884; and violations of these rules would attract both a jail term and a fine.

.