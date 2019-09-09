Mumbai civic body issues guidelines for use of 16 rail bridges

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:05 IST

Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued directions over using 16 rail overbridges (RoB) to Ganesh devotees during immersion of the idols to prevent any mishap.

In its notice ahead of Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of celebrations on September 12, BMC stated these bridges are old, dilapidated and dangerous and that devotees should follow the civic body’s instructions for safety.

“On the bridge, divide into smaller groups so that the bridge doesn’t carry weight of more than 16 tonnes at a time. Do not use a sound system and dance on the bridge. Don’t wait on the bridge and commute on it as per the instructions of the police and BMC,” the notice stated.

In Island City, the civic body has issued directions for the Byculla RoB, Marine Lines RoB, Grant Road RoB, Falkland RoB (Between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations), Bellasis RoB (near Mumbai Central station), Mahalakshmi steel RoB, Prabhadevi-Carroll RoB, Dadar-Tilak RoB, Sandhurst ROB, French RoB and Kennedy ROB (all the three bridges are between Grant Road and Charni Road).

In the suburbs, the civic body has asked devotees to follow their guidelines on the Ghatkopar RoB, Veer Sawarkar RoB (between Goregaon and Malad), Sudhir Phadke RoB (Borivli), Dahisar RoB, Milan RoB (Santacruz), Vile Parle RoB and Gokhale RoB at Andheri.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:05 IST