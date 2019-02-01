Mumbai civic body’s budget plan: 100 plots for your use for ₹1,800 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to acquire more than 100 plots for various civic amenities as reserved in the Development Plan (DP) 2034, with ₹1,800 – 1,900 crore from February 4’s civic budget expected to be allocated to the DP department, according to a senior official.

In the 2018-19 budget, the BMC had allocated ₹2,665.37 crore.

A senior official from the DP department said the BMC would not allot a larger amount for the implementation of DP, owing to incentives like Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and accommodation reservation in the DP 2034.

The to-be acquired plots are meant for gardens, schools, hospitals, fire stations among other civic amenities.

The BMC’s new DP came into effect from June 22, while the excluded part of the DP came into effect from September 22. During the 2018-2019 budget speech, civic chief Ajoy Mehta said that a separate provision for the DP would allow the city to build assets and amenities. Mehta had also emphasised that the non-financial benefits (TDR and accommodation reservation) would relieve the burden on BMC’s budget.

Most of the reservations in the 1991 DP have been carried forward to the 2034 DP too. The civic body had also freshly proposed to acquire 87 plots in the current DP, of which 41 plots are reserved for playgrounds and gardens, 27 plots for segregation and waste-processing centres, eight plots for dispensaries, hospitals and cemeteries, two plots for major fire stations and nine plots for housing, including a working women’s hostel, housing for disabled and municipal markets.”

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 00:15 IST