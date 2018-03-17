Mumbai civic body’s web portal, app click with citizens, get 3.36 lakh visitors

Over the last year, around 3.36 lakh citizens have stopped visiting the ‘Citizen Facilitation Centres’ to avail the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) services like renewal of services, permission and certificate issuance.

Instead, they now sit at home and use BMC’s online portal and mobile application.

Since it was upgraded with 30 online services, the BMC’s online portal, mcgm.gov.in and mobile app – MCGM 24x7 – have seen a 450% rise in number of users.

According to data obtained from the BMC, only 74,511 people went online to avail renewal of services, new registration and application services in year 2016-17.

Since April 2017, this number has gone up to 4.10 lakh.

Civic officials said around 2.12 lakh or half of the online service users had applied for shop license renewal.

In 2016, around 5 lakh citizens visited ‘Citizen Facilitation Centres’ in the respective administrative wards. In the past 11 months, only 25,000 citizens have visited these centres.

“The website has become more efficient and it more user-friendly. The aim is to make all services available online to ensure minimum interaction between citizens and officials and maximum transparency in transactions. Soon, more services like factory permit renewal will also be online,” a senior civic official, said.

Under the ease of doing business, the BMC has brought around 30 permissions online, and is inching closer towards self-verification of documents.

New services, which were recently made available online are Deonar Abattoir registrations, hoarding license, film shooting permissions etc.

Within the next year, all 123 types of services provided by the civic body will go online.