Mumbai civic body to stop water, power supply to dangerous buildings by May

There are 664 buildings in Mumbai that are dangerous to live in.

Taking stock of the situation, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta directed civic officials to take action against extremely dangerous building by May. He has directed officials to disconnect water and electricity, and if required, take police help, in case there is resistance from occupants of the 104 buildings against which action is pending.

Before the onset of monsoon every year, the BMC sends notices under section 354 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888 to residents of dangerous buildings. Under the Act, residents are asked to vacate the premises within seven days. The Act also empowers the police to evict people using nominal force.

As part of its pre-monsoon preparedness, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 664 buildings in the C-1 category — the most dangerous. Of these, it has demolished 99 (14%) buildings and evacuated 101 (15%) buildings as of March.

According to the data, BMC has already disconnected water and electricity of 144 C1 category buildings. Mehta has also asked officials to revisit the buildings and register complaints if the services (water and electricity) are found to be reinstalled.

A structural audit is mandatory for any building which is more than 30 years old. BMC will send fresh notices to such buildings.