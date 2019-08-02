Mumbai civic body wants to allow you to park vehicles in malls

mumbai

If everything goes according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan, citizens may soon get public parking lots at shopping malls in the city.

The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) has put forth a proposal to allow public parking at vacant spaces or left over parking slots in malls during the week. The MPA also plans to launch an app, through which citizens will know about the parking spaces around them, including the ones at shopping malls. “We are exploring the idea of creating more parking opportunities by talking to mall owners. Our objective is to ensure they benefit, while the city roads get de-congested. Institutions and groups have welcomed the Mumbai Parking Authority’s plans. This is in the interest of all,” said Shishir Joshi, member of Mumbai Parking Authority.

Before this, the authority had also planned to look at housing societies and BEST depots to create more parking spaces. A senior civic official said, “We told them [mall owners] what we need and how we plan to go about with it. We have got a positive response from mall owners, however, they had some doubts on few complications that need to be sorted out.”

According to the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034, the parking authority is meant to regulate parking in the city, on the lines of models implemented in most developed cities such as the United States and Europe.

