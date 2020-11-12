e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai court adjourns Arnab’s pre-arrest bail hearing in cop assault case

Mumbai court adjourns Arnab’s pre-arrest bail hearing in cop assault case

The assault case was filed after a police team arrested Goswami on November 4 for allegedly abetting an interior designer’s suicide in 2018

mumbai Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 12:04 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after being released from Taloja Central Prison in 2018 suicide abetment case at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after being released from Taloja Central Prison in 2018 suicide abetment case at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly assaulting police officers. The assault case was filed after a police team arrested Goswami on November 4 for allegedly abetting an interior designer’s suicide in 2018.

The couple’s lawyer, Shyam Kalyankar, said they sought adjournment of arguments in the sessions court as they wanted to study the Supreme Court’s order granting Goswami bail in the abetment case on Wednesday. “If his arrest is declared illegal, then we have a better case.”

Also Read: In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab Goswami dares Uddhav Thackeray

Kalyankar said their basic contention is that no case is made out against Goswami as the arrest was illegal. “We are relying on the video recorded to put forth our contentions.”

The prosecution also filed a reply before the court, opposing Goswami’s bail plea. It said it shows that Goswami has no fear of the law and may influence witnesses in the case if he is granted protection.

A woman officer on November 4 lodged a complaint against Goswami, Ray, their son, an unidentified man, and a woman under Indian Penal Code’s sections including the ones pertaining to assault to deter public servants from discharging their duties, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Goswami has rejected the charges saying they just protested against his “illegal arrest”.

