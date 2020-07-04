Mumbai gets 289mm rain in 36 hours

mumbai

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:52 IST

The city witnessed heavy to very heavy rain on Saturday, with more intense showers in the suburbs than in south Mumbai. Thane (213.3 mm from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Saturday) and Mumbai suburbs (132.2 mm from 8.30am to 8.30pm) recorded maximum rain across the state over a 12-hour period, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

For today, the weather bureau has issued a yellow alert (moderate showers with the possibility of heavy rain) for all areas along the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, except Palghar where heavy to very heavy rain is expected (orange alert).

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 289.2 mm rain over a span of 36 hours (Friday 8.30 am to 8.30 pm Saturday). The 24-hour rain (8.30am Friday to 8.30 am Saturday) was 157 mm while 12-hour rain on Saturday (8.30 am to 8.30pm) was 132.2 mm.

The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 243.6 mm rain over 36 hours (Friday 8.30 am to 8.30 pm Saturday), 169 mm rain over 24-hours (8.30am Friday to 8.30 am Saturday), and 74.6 mm over 12-hours on Saturday (8.30 am to 8.30pm).

Mumbai has so far recorded 316.5 mm rain (from July 1 to July 4, 8.30 pm), which is 38% of the month’s average rainfall (840.7mm). The city had recorded 395 mm rain in June, which was the lowest monthly rain in five years.

However, with continuous downpour over the 36 hours, the city has so far received almost 31% of its seasonal average rain (711.5 mm of 2,317 mm).

“Monsoon currents remained active over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, for the second consecutive day leading to widespread rainfall,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

On Saturday, rain led to 3.3 degree Celsius drop in maximum temperatures with 27.3 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius in the suburbs and south Mumbai respectively.

“Rain amount will decrease in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from the second half of Sunday. The region will witness intermittent showers in the coming week of mostly light intensity,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, United Kingdom.

Rainfall on Friday

Kandivli and Borivli record highest rain in Mumbai on Saturday. Most areas in the suburbs recorded over 100 mm rain with Kandivli at 184.3mm, Borivli at 174.1mm, Vikhorli 133.5mm, Mulund 126.4mm, Chembur 123.7mm Malad 118.2mm, Andheri 115mm, Bandra 110.2 mm, Kurla 100.3mm (between 8.30 am ad 8.30 pm).

Tree falls on SGNP Veterinary Centre

Incessant rain in Borivli on Saturday led to a tree falling on the veterinary centre at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). “Six people were inside when the 80-year-old tree uprooted and collapsed on the roof. No one was injured,” said Vijay Barabde, range forest officer, SGNP.