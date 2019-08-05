Mumbai-Goa highway remains shut for 7 hours

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:45 IST

The Mumbai-Goa highway was closed for around seven hours at Khed taluka in Ratnagiri district, as water from the Jagbudi river started flowing on the road around 2.30pm on Sunday. Vehicles plying on both sides of the road came to a standstill for almost an hour before being diverted through other routes. Traffic was reopened in one lane at 9.15pm.

While the state highway traffic police diverted cars and other smaller vehicles through different roads in Ratnagiri, heavy vehicles were asked to wait till the highway reopened. “Due to incessant rains the Jagbudi river is swollen and its water is flowing above the danger level on the road. On Saturday too, the road was blocked for the same reason,” said an official from state highway traffic.

On Sunday morning, rain water accumulated on a part of Sion-Panvel highway near Nerul. Though this did not block the road, a handful of vehicles were stuck in the area for a few hours. Two service roads along the Sion-Panvel highway were also inundated by rainwater at Turbhe.

The scenario became normal after water receded around noon.

An official from the disaster management cell said, “A few areas of the APMC market and MAFCO market were under water early on Sunday. Three arterial roads, a few residential areas of Turbhe and pockets of Vashi and Kopar Khairane were also submerged. Our officials reached those places and took requisite measures on time.”

