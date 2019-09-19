Mumbai has 26K living per 1sqkm, says BMC report

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:25 IST

Mumbai has 26,453 people living in one square kilometre (sqkm), according to the civic body’s environment report 2018-19, which shows it is still one of the most densely populated cities in the world.

According to the data from the BMC’s health department, the estimated population of Mumbai is 12.78 million. The United Nations Habitat Data (2018) rated Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, the most densely populated city in the world (44,500 people in a sqkm), followed by Mumbai and Medellin in Colombia, (19,700 people in a sqkm).

The city’s P/North ward, which mainly covers Malad, is the most populated (9,67,094 people), while B ward, which includes Dongri, is the least populated (1,30,769). Following P North ward is L ward, which mainly covers Kurla, with 9,26,883 people, and at third spot is K east, which includes Andheri East, with a population of 8,46,402. P/North ward is the biggest ward, while B ward is the smallest.

The environment report, which will be tabled next week in the upcoming general body meeting, mentions that Mumbai’s inverse proportion of area to population cause a serious impact on environment.

The report also says the birth rate – live births per thousand people – in the city has reduced slightly, compared to last year. In 2018-19, Mumbai had a birth rate of 11.83, which was 12.14 in 2017-18 and 12.05 in 2016-17.

According to the Sample Registration System data collected by the Government of India, from 2011 to 2013, the birth rate for Kolkata was 9.9, 15.1 for Chennai, 17.8 for Delhi and 14.7 for Mumbai.

The report states the infant mortality rate – deaths per 1,000 live births of children under one year – in the city has gone down to 24.63 in 2018-19 for every 1,000 live births, from 26.33 in 2017-18 and 26.14 in 2016-17.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 00:25 IST