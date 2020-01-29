Mumbai local train services resume after ‘rail roko’ hinders operations in peak hours

mumbai

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 09:33 IST

Commuters on the Central Railway’s local trains in Mumbai faced inconvenience during the peak hours on Wednesday morning due to a rail roko protest on the rails tracks.

A ‘rail roko’ was organised on the slow railway line towards Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT). The protest began at 7.55 am with about 150 people gathering on the railway tracks in front of a CSMT bound local train. The protesters were removed from the tracks and services resumed at 8.16 am.

The rail roko was reportedly organised due to a Bharat bandh that was called by Waman Mesharam of Bahujan Kranti Morcha.

“There were 150 people who had come on the railway tracks blocking the slow railway lines completely. The railway lines towards CSMT were affected but full precautions were taken. Train services resumed at 8.16 am,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Owing to the Bharat Bandh, rickshaws outside Bandra railway station were being kept from plying on Wednesday morning.

“ Morning auto strike in Bandra East against NRC. No autos, cabs and thousands of people walking down till their office in BKC. Govt has not informed commuters in advance and neither taken any alternate steps @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @TimesNow @ndtv.” tweeted one of the commuters.