e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai man arrested for rape, forcing victim to abort

Mumbai man arrested for rape, forcing victim to abort

mumbai Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:49 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

The Dahisar police on Wednesday arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of rape and causing miscarriage without consent. The case was registered on Tuesday after police received a written application from the victim stating that the accused had raped her from 2009 to 2020 on fake promises of marriage.

According to complainant’s statement, she stays at Mira Road and had become friends with the accused in 2009. She had been in a relationship with the accused since November 2009, and since then he raped her by promising to marry her.

She also claimed in her complaint that the accused sexually assaulted her by spiking her breakfast. Last year when she informed him about her pregnancy the accused asked her to abort the foetus, stated the complaint

The accused then got her pregnancy aborted. Recently when she realized that the accused was giving her fake assurances of marriage, she decided to report the incident and approached Dahisar police.

An officer from Dahisar police station said, “Following her complaint we registered a first information report (FIR) under section 376 (2)(n) [commits rape repeatedly on the same woman], 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), and 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.”

top news
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In