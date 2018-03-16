Mumbai man sends video to parents, commits suicide after pregnant wife runs away

A 25-year-old man committed suicide on Wednesday after his pregnant wife ran away from home. He jumped in front of a speeding local train in Virar.

The Vasai government railway police (GRP) have filed an accidental death report (ADR).

Prior to committing suicide, the man sent a 4-minute video to his parents and friends, in which he blamed his wife Dharmishta, who was seven months pregnant and has been missing since March 9.

The victim, Amit Ratanshi Pokar, 25, was a resident of Global City, Virar (West) and resided with his parents. In his video, he said that he did not know why Dharmishta felt the need to run away. He claimed that he had discussed her behaviour with his in-laws and apologised to his parents for committing suicide.

A missing complaint was not registered with the police after Dharmishta went missing, as it was a family matter, said a relative Ramesh Pokar.

Senior police inspector Vilas Chowgule of Vasai GRP said that an accidental death case has been registered, and they will register a first information report (FIR) only after the family approaches them. They will verify the authenticity of the 4-minute video, he added.