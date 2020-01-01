e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Man held for molesting minor after showing porn clips

Mumbai: Man held for molesting minor after showing porn clips

Sushil Chandorkar (36), an electrician from Pratikshanagar in Sion, was showing the minor child pornography when her parents were not around.

mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2020 05:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
An electrician was arrested in Pune for molesting a minor and showing the child pornographic video clips.
An electrician was arrested in Pune for molesting a minor and showing the child pornographic video clips. (HT Archive)
         

An electrician was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in her house after showing her pornography, police said.

The 11-year-old victim’s family had called Sushil Chandorkar (36), a resident of Pratikshanagar in Sion, for some electrical work in the house and had then left for shopping leaving the minor girl behind, a Wadala TT police station official said.

“He started chatting with the girl and proceeded to show her pornographic clips on his mobile phone. When the family returned, they found the child crying. She told them about the incident after which the family caught hold of the accused, beat him up and handed him over to the police,” he said.

“The accused has been arrested under section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We will produce him in court for remand,” said Senior Inspector Jitendra Bhobe of Wadala TT police station.

tags
top news
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Naravane, a China and counterterror expert
Naravane, a China and counterterror expert
PMO examines concerns over divestment hit on reservation
PMO examines concerns over divestment hit on reservation
The India story and choices that will define it 
The India story and choices that will define it 
Kim Jong Un says North Korea to show ‘new strategic weapon’ in near future
Kim Jong Un says North Korea to show ‘new strategic weapon’ in near future
No building in new central vista will be taller than India Gate
No building in new central vista will be taller than India Gate
Bhima Koregaon probes take different trajectories
Bhima Koregaon probes take different trajectories
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News