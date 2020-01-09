e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Mumbai Marathon: 35% more women to participate this year

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:31 IST
Yesha Kotak
In its 17th year, the Mumbai Marathon has seen a rise in the number of women runners who have registered for the event, scheduled on January 19.

According to the registration figures, there has been a 35% increase in the women runners for the marathon this year. Around 15,890 women have registered this year, as compared to 11,805 women who had registered for the run in all categories last year.

The development comes after Procam International, the organiser of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 (TMM) announced last year that only women will be able to participate in the 10km running category.

Overall, there has been an increase of 19% in registrations for this year’s marathon, with around 55,000 participants who have registered for the marathon this year, as compared to 46,414 in 2019.

“More than 9,000 runners are participating in the full marathon. The overall number of participants has crossed the 50,000 – both are humbling milestones for us,” said Vivek B Singh, joint managing director, Procam International.

