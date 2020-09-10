e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19

Pednekar has quarantined herself at home

mumbai Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kishori Pednekar, mayor, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Kishori Pednekar, mayor, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.(HT Photo)
         

Kishori Pednekar, mayor, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Thursday and quarantined herself at home.

Pednekar, who was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, underwent a rapid antigen detection (RAD) test on Thursday.

She tweeted, “I am isolating myself at home as adviced by the doctors. My family members have been tested for Covid-19. With your best wishes, I will soon resume work to serve the Mumbaikars.”

She also appealed to the public, who had come in contact with her, to undergo Covid-19 test.

In April, Pednekar had put on a nurse’s uniform and visited the BMC-run BYL Nair Hospital in a bid to encourage and enthuse the staff who were at the frontline in combating the viral outbreak.

Pednekar, who herself is a former nurse, had mingled with the hospital’s nursing staff and had discussed with them about their work and the difficulties they were facing while dealing with the contagion.

She had also home quarantined herself in May when she had come in contact with journalists, who had tested Covid-19 positive.

