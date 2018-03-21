Mumbai mayor wants his discretionary fund increased to Rs75 crore

Two years after municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta slashed the mayor’s fund by half, bringing it to Rs50 crore a year, mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar wants a hike in the amount.

He along with party leaders in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will meet the civic chief on Wednesday and demand at least Rs75 crore for the fund.

The mayor’s fund is an additional amount allotted in the municipal budget each year. The money is distributed among corporators at the mayor’s discretion.

Sandeep Deshpande, the then leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the BMC, had accused mayor Snehal Ambekar of taking cuts from contractors to randomly distribute funds among them. Ambekar lodged an FIR against Deshpande. The administration slashed the mayor’s fund in half in 2016 to Rs50 crore.

Mahadeshwar plans to demand more allocation for development work. On Monday, leaders of political parties in the BMC met to discuss the issue.

Leader of the Opposition Ravi Raja said, “All leaders met to discuss this. Rs50 crore is too little.”

In addition to the mayor’s fund, the standing committee last week allotted distribution of the additional development fund of Rs550 crore among corporators. Of this, Rs 227 crore has been allotted to corporators as development fund for their constituencies and the rest distributed among political parties.