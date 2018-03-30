Mumbai model used fake Aadhaar of Urvashi Rautela to stay at 5-star room for four hours

The Bandra police have found that a woman from Mumbai stayed in a five-star hotel room for four hours using a fake Aadhaar card in the name of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

The woman, Parul Chaudhary, had left before Rautela arrived in the same hotel in Bandra for an event on March 27. Chaudhary is said to be a model.

The police have issued a notice to Chaudhary for questioning. A source said CCTV cameras have captured the woman’s movements.

“We suspect that Chaudhary stayed in the room for around four hours. She had left before the actress reached the hotel for an event on March 27,” said a police officer.

He added that Chaudhary has shared a phone number with the hotel while booking the room online. “We have asked for the call data records of the number,” he added.

The fraud came to light when Rautela had gone to the five-star hotel for an event. She was approached by a hotel employee, saying that a room has been booked under her name. When her assistant checked, he found out that a fake Aadhaar card with the details of the actress was used to book the room.

A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information and Technology Act has been registered at Bandra police station. Rautela has acted in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Sanam Re and Kaabil.