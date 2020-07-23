Mumbai officer appointed as BRICS honorary advisor

mumbai

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:02 IST

Sahil Seth, a 2011 Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer, currently posted as deputy commissioner, customs in Mumbai has been appointed honorary advisor to the steering committee for BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) for young leaders. The appointment is for the session 2020 to 2023.

The programmes aims to connect youth from the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and also connect millions of youth across the world with its programmes and initiatives. Seth, who has been in the city since 2016 said, “It is a welcome step in motivating youth across the country.”

Deepangna Singhi, assistant director of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a letter to Seth, wrote, “Your expertise as an achiever is a fitting example of a role model for the youth in a global society and we strongly believe that your vision will inspire further.”

Born and brought up in Amritsar, Seth moved to Mumbai in 2016 and was given the charge of deputy commissioner, service tax. A year later, he was posted as deputy commissioner, GST, Bhiwandi. Presently, he is working as a deputy commissioner in customs department.