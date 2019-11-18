Mumbai Parking Authority mulls cap on registration of vehicles per person

mumbai

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:20 IST

The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) committee is exploring a cap on registration of vehicles per person in its parking policy. The proposal was discussed in a review meeting on Saturday.

MPA chairman Gautam Chatterjee said, “The point was raised, but a decision is yet to be taken. These points will certainly be incorporated in the parking policy that we will prepare.” “The idea is to ensure an individual or a family doesn’t register more than one or two vehicles by linking the details to their Aadhaar number. The committee will discuss the idea further in the upcoming meetings,” said a senior official, privy to the discussions.

The members of the committee are additional municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs), joint commissioner of police (traffic), transport secretary, deputy chief engineer (roads and traffic), roads & traffic department officers, BEST officers and two experts. The parking policy, once framed, will be proposed to the general body and the urban development department of the state government.

The committee has also planned a relook at the parking ratio of 1:4 – one parking space for four apartments – in Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s projects. The review, according to the parking authority, was necessary as slum dwellers mainly own four-wheelers to earn a living through mobile app-based cabs and need more space. “It was observed that several illegally parked cars on the road belonged to slum dwellers who earn their living by registering with app-based cabs. The parking ratio of 1:4 needs to change,” said an official.

Experts in the committee discussed increasing parking space and removing scrapped vehicles from the streets. The plan is to move scrapped, unclaimed vehicles to scrapyards owned by the BMC and scientifically crush them.

NO PARKING AROUND THESE 13 MALLS

Parking will not be allowed around 100m of 13 malls in the city to avoid traffic snarls. The decision was taken during a recent meeting between mall owners, the Mumbai Parking Authority and Mumbai Traffic Police. The owners have agreed to open their parking spaces for public at reasonable rates during the day on weekdays and night parking through the week.

The malls are Star Mall Dadar, Nakshatra Mall, Dadar; CR 2 Mall, Nariman Point; City Center Mall, Nagpada; Atria Mall, Worli; Palladium Mall, Parel; K Star Mall, Chembur; R City Mall, Ghatkopar,

Infinity Mall, Andheri west; D Mart Shopping, Mulund; Oberoi Mall, Goregaon; Marks and Spencer, Bandra and Hub Mall, Goregaon