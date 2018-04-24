| mumbai news | Hindustan Times

Santacruz police, on Sunday, arrested a man who allegedly raped a beautician working in Saudi Arabia.

The accused, Tahir Ali Khan, 34, got acquainted with the 40-year-old complainant in 2011 and accompanied her to India when her mother died in 2016.

Police sources said that Khan and the complainant were alone at her Santacruz (West) apartment, while her relatives had gone out to finish the rituals. Taking advantage of the situation, Khan allegedly forced himself on the woman and raped her.

He also secretly took pictures of her, which he later used to threaten her into a physical relationship with him. The accused continued to rape her when they returned to Saudi Arabia.

“The accused threatened to circulate the woman’s photos. He also attempted to extort her of Rs6.09 lakh using the same pictures as leverage,” argued assistant public prosecutor MM Nerlikar in a metropolitan court in Bandra, on Monday.