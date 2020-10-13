Mumbai Police issue show cause notice to Republic’s Arnab Goswami

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:46 IST

The Mumbai Police has sent a show cause notice to Republic Television editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami asking him why a chapter proceeding under Section 108 of the Criminal Procedure Code should not be initiated against him.

Sudhir Jambavdekar, assistant commissioner of police (Worli division) who has sent the notice, has asked Goswami to remain present before him on October 16. The notice (HT has a copy) refers to objectionable coverage of two incidents-- lynching of sadhus in Palghar district, and the issue of Bandra migrants gathering during lockdown-- and states that Goswami and his channel gave communal colour to the incidents and tried to incite communal tension between Hindu and Muslims.

Goswami has two FIRs registered against him in Mumbai. One has been registered at NM Joshi Marg police station earlier while the other is at the Pydhonie police station. Both the offences indicate similar allegations against Goswami of inciting hatred and communal tension between two religious groups or communities.

Senior inspector of the NM Joshi Marg police station sent a proposal to the ACP seeking preventive action against Goswami. Acting on the proposal the ACP initiated the process.

ACP Jambavdekar, a special executive magistrate, confirmed the development, but refused to comment.

The notice states that Goswami’s channel spread communal tension and it can be easily seen from the extremely abusive, communal and hateful comments from the viewers of videos of the shows on YouTube.

Goswami will have to appear before the ACP and give satisfactory reasons on why such preventive action should not be taken against him.

If the ACP does not find his response satisfactory then he can initiate chapter proceedings against Goswami. Once that happens, Goswami will have to sign a legal security bond for good behaviour for a year (if he violates the bond then he would have to pay penalty of Rs 10 lakh). He would also have to pledge not to indulge in any act of dissemination of seditious matter. He would have to take along a person as security who would take responsibility of his behaviour for the duration of the bond.

The three page notice was issued on October 10.