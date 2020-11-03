Mumbai Police arrest nephew of Dawood Ibrahim’s aide in rape and theft case

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:19 IST

Oshiwara police arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Tariq Parveen’s nephew for allegedly sexually assaulting a bar dancer and stealing her gold ornaments worth ₹67 lakh. The accused was arrested from a hotel in Jaipur.

The accused, Salman Parveen, 29, told police officers that he used to place bets and lost a lot of money, which led him to commit the theft.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Oshiwara police station on October 14 against Parveen, a real estate agent, after a 24-year-old bar dancer complained that Parveen has been sexually assaulting her since the past one year after promising marriage and also stole her gold ornaments.

According to the complaint, the woman met Parveen in November 2019 and then he approached her through social media. They became friends and Parveen allegedly proposed marriage. The complainant added that on October 3 she had gone to her native place in Bengaluru and upon returning on October 10, she found that her locker was empty. When she tried to reach Parveen on his phone, he was not reachable. Following this, she approached the police.

Parveen has been booked under sections 376 (2)(n) [commits rape repeatedly on the same woman], 417 (cheating) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar of Oshiwara police station said, “After registering the offence, we formed a team and started to look for him. While analysing his call data record (CDR), we found a jewellery shop’s number. When we inquired with the shop owner, we found that Parveen had sold gold ornaments worth ₹6 lakh to him. We recovered the gold.”

“We traced him to Jaipur in Rajasthan, and our team arrested him from a hotel there. While questioning, he revealed the name of another jeweller to whom he had sold the remaining gold. We have recovered the gold from there,” said Bangar.

Parveen was produced before a court and has been remanded in police custody till November 4.