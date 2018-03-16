Mumbai police raid fake lottery shops, arrest four

The Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested the kingpin and three others for allegedly running a fake online lottery with its server based in Canada under the name of state-run Rajshree Lottery.

According to officials of Unit 11 in Kandivli, they raided the shops and found the lottery was being operated by the name of Bhagyashree lottery. The owner and developer had also developed an app called ‘RB’.

The accused, identified as Kadar Badshah Allhabaksh Shaikh, 42, had bought the rights of Rajshree lottery. However, when he realised he was not making much profit, he developed a similar platform by the name of Bhagyashree lottery.

The officers raided a franchise at Malwani and arrested two men. They then tracked another franchise in Charkop, Kandivli and arrested Badshah along with others. The four were booked and remanded to police custody till March 20.