Mumbai Police ready to keep you safe this Ganeshotsav

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:16 IST

To keep Ganeshotsav festivities safe, the Mumbai police will use six high-tech drones for aerial surveillance at Lalbaug-Parel, Girgaum chowpatty, Dadar chowpatty and Juhu chowpatty that see huge crowds.

The drones will send live feed to the Mumbai police main control room at the headquarters and five regional police control rooms for live monitoring. Also, around 6,000 (existing 5,600 + additional 400) CCTV cameras will be used to ensure better co-ordination and surveillance. Apart from its 33,000 personnel, the city police will also rope in additional security personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, joint commissioner of police (EOW), told Hindustan Times: “We are in the process of buying three drones on a permanent basis and three on rent. Aerial view of huge gatherings of devotees helps us mobilise security personnel in a well co-ordinated and effective manner.”

All police stations which see a huge gathering of devotees during Ganesh festival will have at least 10-12 CCTVs each in their areas. Police commissioner Sanjay Barve visited all five regions in the city to review the security preparations.

Zonal deputy commissioners of police and additional police commissioners are co-ordinating with sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals in their respective areas.

Although there is no specific terror alert from the Centre for Mumbai, the city police, in the backdrop of scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, are chalking out a comprehensive security arrangement.

Pranay Ashok, Mumbai police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police (operations), said, “We will rope in additional companies from the RAF and SRPF for patrolling.”

All leaves of policemen are canceled during the Ganesh festival, a source said. The police have taken preventive action against many criminals, arresting dozens. Crime branch officials are keeping a tab on history-sheeters. They will also be part of security bandobast, patrolling in plainclothes. “Special squads would be posted to prevent incidents of molestation,” DCP Ashok said.

A senior police officer said officers from the special branch and the anti-terrorism cell (ATC) of every police station will keep an eye on suspicious movements in their areas.

The Quick Response Teams (QRT) units will be stationed strategically on standby for immediate response if required. Security around vital installations, religious places and high footfall areas, too, will be stepped up.

The units of Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad would regularly scan premises of major Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals such as Lalbaughcha Raja, Andhericha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja Ganesh Galli, GSB Wadala, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani and mandals from Khetwadi lanes. Cops also plan to station explosive scanning vans on the premises of these mandals. Officials from the Social Media Lab (SML) will ensure extensive vigilance on social media platforms during the festival, an officer said.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police have prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure smoother traffic flow during the 10-day fest. Many roads leading to major mandals would be blocked and diverted. Live updates on road diversion would be shared with motorists through Twitter, an officer from the traffic police said.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:16 IST