Mumbai psychiatrist molests patient, booked

A psychiatrist who runs a clinic at Lokhandwala in Andheri has been booked by Versova police for allegedly molesting a 34-year-old woman whom he was treating for depression. Raghvendra Thakur, senior inspector of Versova police station, confirmed the FIR registration.

“We have not arrested him. Our investigation is underway,” he said.

According to Versova police, the complainant is an architect who has been seeing the psychiatrist to treat her depression.

On August 20 and 23, the architect and her husband visited the accused. These were their first two visits. On August 29, she had an individual appointment with the psychiatrist. According to the architect, on August 29, the doctor sent her to a different room and asked her to listen to an audio clip. “When I heard the clip I realised it had nothing to do with my treatment. Instead, it was about how to keep my husband happy,” the complainant told the police. “After I was done listening to the audio clip, the doctor came into the room and said I could try doing that [acts mentioned in the audio clip] with him as a test. He then stood behind me and started touching me,” she alleged.

According to her statement, the psychiatrist molested the architect and despite her objections, continued touching her. She then pushed him away and rushed out of the clinic.

The complainant called her husband and the two went to Versova police station to file a complaint on the same day. On August 30, an FIR was registered against the doctor, charging him with molestation. The police said they are investigating the case.

