Mumbai-Pune train route disrupted, 23 services hit

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:48 IST

The movement of outstation trains between Mumbai and Pune continued to be severely affected on Monday, 48 hours after the railway route was suspended. Central Railway (CR) cancelled 23 outstation trains on Monday, including Deccan Queen and Pragati Express.

On Saturday, heavy rain led to a landslide and a boulder-fall between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill railway stations, which brought train movements on the line to a halt. “The restoration work is on, but the continuous fall of debris is making it difficult for the commencement of train services on the ghat section,” said a senior CR official, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, CR has also cancelled four outstation trains between Mumbai and Pune for Tuesday. Local train services on CR resumed on Monday, but not completely. Trains between Belapur and Karjat remained suspended till Monday evening. A few train services were suspended owing to track washout near Shelu railway station.

“Work on ballast and railway tracks near Shelu is going on. The train services will soon be normalised,” the CR official said.

Despite resuming operations of local train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan, CSMT-Panvel, trains were operating with delays on Monday. While slow trains were delayed by an hour, fast trains were running 45 minutes late. CR operated less locals on Monday, due to heavy rain warning. A landslide near Apta and Jite railway station in Raigad on Monday afternoon disrupted services between Panvel and Roha for some time.

