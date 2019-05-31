Mumbai-Pune train travel time cut by 30 minutes

Passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune via the Intercity Express will save around 30 minutes from Friday.

According to the Central Railway (CR), the duration of the journey from Friday has reduced from three hours and 10-20 minutes to two hours and 35-40 minutes. This has been made possible after the CR conducted trials of the express with push-pull technology. In this technology, two engines are attached to the train — one at the front and the other at the rear.

The express will be operated with this technology for a week and later be implemented in daily operations. The train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 6.45am, instead of 6.40am, and the train will reach Pune at 9.20am, compared to the earlier 9.57am. Similarly, the train will depart from Pune at 6.30pm and will arrive at CSMT around 9.05pm. The passenger halts of the train will remain the same, whereas the operational halt that was earlier taken at Karjat will be stopped. The halt was earlier taken to attach extra locomotives (bankers), which would give additional power for the train to operate in the ghats.

“The operational halt at Karjat for the attachment of bankers is no longer required. Passengers are requested to note the changes,” read a statement from CR.

Passenger associations have welcomed the move and have asked the Railways to have push-pull methods in outstation trains, which connect other cities to Mumbai. “The passengers as well as the Railways will benefit from this. It generally takes three hours by road and if passengers save 20 minutes by train, there will be more train passengers between two cities. CR should introduce this technology in other trains connecting to the city,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad. The zonal railway is also looking to introduce push-pull technology in the Panchavati Express, which connects Mumbai and Nashik. The technology has also been introduced in the Rajdhani Express, operating between CSMT and Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station.

Earlier, the trials were conducted on Deccan Queen, operating between Mumbai and Pune as well. However, the technology has not yet been implemented owing to the pending change of conventional coaches of Deccan Queen to improved Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

