Mumbai railway’s mega block causes inconvenience to commuters

The Western Railway (WR) operated a mega block for over eight hours on Sunday from 9.30pm, which would extend till 6.00am on Monday.

This likely to have caused inconvenience to commuters who take the local to work early in the morning.

The block is being operated to launch the girder for the construction of the Footover Bridge (FOB) at Elphinstone Road station. During the block, trains did not halt at the Elphinstone Road, Mahalaxmi and Matunga Road stations. In all, 34 local trains have been cancelled due to the block.

A mega block was also operated on the fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon railway stations from 10.35am to 03.35pm on Sunday.

Commuters travelling on the central line on Sunday also faced inconvenience between 11.00am and 4.00pm, as a maintenance block was operated between the Thane and the Kalyan stations.

“Trains were delayed by twenty minutes, leading to chaos on the platforms and overcrowded compartments. I left two trains and yet ended up getting inside a crowded compartment,” said Sujata Kumar, a Kalyan resident.

The maintenance block was operated between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus ( CSMT) and Chunabhatti station on the Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm on Sunday.