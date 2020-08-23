Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy showers across isolated places

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:52 IST

The Indian Meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Sunday forecasting heavy rainfall.

The IMD press release said that isolated places across Mumbai will receive heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday.

IMD in its press release said that the southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened over the Arabian sea and could result in increase in rainfall over the next week.

Fishermen across northern and southern Maharashtra have been asked not to venture into high seas.

Mumbai received more than 1,000 mm of rainfall during August. Several areas of Mumbai faced severe waterlogging due to the rains.