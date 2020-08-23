e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy showers across isolated places

Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy showers across isolated places

IMD in its press release said that the southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened over the Arabian sea and could result in increase in rainfall.

mumbai Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mulund received moderate rainfall on Saturday
Mulund received moderate rainfall on Saturday(HT PHOTO/Satish Bate)
         

The Indian Meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Sunday forecasting heavy rainfall.

The IMD press release said that isolated places across Mumbai will receive heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday.

IMD in its press release said that the southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened over the Arabian sea and could result in increase in rainfall over the next week.

Fishermen across northern and southern Maharashtra have been asked not to venture into high seas.

Mumbai received more than 1,000 mm of rainfall during August. Several areas of Mumbai faced severe waterlogging due to the rains.

tags
top news
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
A day after million mark, India performs 800k Covid-19 tests
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
‘Change in leadership, complete rehaul’: Top Cong leaders write to Sonia
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
CBI record Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook’s statements
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Trump campaign woos Indian Americans with ‘Howdy Modi’, ‘Namaste Trump’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Balance, skill, temperament: Gavaskar names ‘India’s best-ever Test team’
Donald Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees
Donald Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
‘Sorry but BCCI didn’t treat Dhoni the right way’: Saqlain Mushtaq
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In