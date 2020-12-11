Mumbai receives unseasonal light showers on Friday, minimum temperature still high

mumbai

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 09:41 IST

The city woke up to light showers on early Friday morning but it did not affect the minimum temperature which was almost 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Unseasonal rainfall was also recorded from parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, across Raigad district, and other areas along south Konkan between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Till 8.30 am, 3mm rainfall was recorded in south Mumbai and 0.2mm in the suburbs. Humidity levels were 92% in south Mumbai and 79% in the suburbs.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees Celsius above normal, in the suburbs. This was the second highest December minimum temperature in 10 years in Mumbai; the highest was recorded last year on December 5 at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

South Mumbai recorded 24 degrees Celsius, 3 degree Celsius above normal.

Rain in the early hours of Friday till 8.30am was 3mm in south Mumbai and 0.2mm in the suburbs ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT photo )

The weather bureau said rain along the Konkan coast was under the influence of a low pressure weather system over southeast Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a forecast for light showers or drizzle for Friday, and revised the forecast at 8am to the possibility of thundershowers for the rest of Friday and Saturday.

“Weather models and satellite images are indicating cloud bands over Arabian Sea due to the weather system that persists over southeast and now adjoining southwest Arabian Sea. Under its influence, cloud bands are spread right from south Gujarat, north Maharashtra, and over the Konkan coast. Isolated areas along north Konkan including Mumbai received light showers,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. “Cloudy conditions will continue through the day on Friday but no adverse weather threat for any areas.”

Rain during December is rare for the city. However, last year, 1.2mm rain was recorded on December 5 due to a weather depression in the Arabian Sea. Earlier, between December 5 and 6, 2017, Mumbai suburbs recorded 53.8 mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 82.2 mm as cyclone Ockhi went past the city. It was also the all-time high December rain for Mumbai.

The air quality index (AQI) was at 145 (moderate) with hazy conditions on early Friday but researchers said showers would help improve the AQI significantly later on Friday.