Mumbai records highest 24-hour July rainfall in 4 years

Heavy rainfall continued for the third consecutive day in Mumbai on Tuesday, leading to water-logged roads, traffic jams, and delayed flight, train and bus services.

Rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan Region in 24 hours (Between 8.30am Monday and 8.30am Tuesday)

Santacruz: 184.3mm

Colaba: 165.8mm

Thane: 83mm

Kalyan: 118mm

Ulhasnagar: 119mm

Ambernath: 104mm

Bhiwandi: 152mm

Navi Mumbai: 132mm

Dahanu: 70mm

Since Sunday morning, Mumbai has recorded 100mm rain every day for the past three days. Between 8.30am Monday and 8.30am Tuesday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded 184.3mm rain (very heavy), which is the highest one-day rainfall in Mumbai since 2015. In the same period, Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 165.8mm rain (very heavy).

As per the weather department’s classification, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm is ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5mm is ‘extreme’.

At 274.1mm, the highest July rain for the decade was recorded on July 15, 2009. The all-time high for July is 944.2mm, recorded on July 26, 2005.

It rained much more in the suburbs than in south Mumbai overnight. Between 8.30pm Monday and 8.30am Tuesday, the suburbs recorded 105.6mm (heavy) rain, and south Mumbai 55.6mm (moderate).

Rainfall over the past 24 hours has been the second-heaviest witnessed so far this season in Mumbai; the highest rainfall of this season was on June 24-25, when the city experienced 231.4mm rain in 24 hours.

On Tuesday morning, the weather bureau forecast heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated extremely heavy spells, for Mumbai and the surrounding areas for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The upper air cyclonic circulation [weather system] 3.6km above mean sea level over south Gujarat has further intensified, and similar weather systems over Odisha and Chhattisgarh are allowing westerly winds to carry excess moisture over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, allowing heavy rains to persist,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Intermittent heavy to very heavy rain will continue for the next 48 hours from Tuesday morning.”

The downpour led to a further drop in minimum temperature, to 4 degrees Celsius below normal. Humidity levels were 95% both in the suburbs and in south Mumbai.

On Monday, HT reported that Mumbai had surpassed 50% of its average annual rainfall in just one month. Heavy overnight rain has raised this to 60%.