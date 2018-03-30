Mumbai resident books Europe package online, duped of Rs2.7 lakh

The MHB colony police in Borivali West are investigating a cheating case where the complainant has been duped of Rs2.7 lakh by the accused, who promised him a Europe trip for the amount.

According to police, complainant Vinodkumar Mishra, 52, is a resident of Borivali (West). Mishra has booked trips through the accused travel agent in the past as well.

The accused tour agent has his office in Gujarat and the Europe trip package was booked online by Mishra in March this year. Despite paying the agent, the complainant had to cancel his trip, because the agent did not complete the travel papers and hotel bookings in time.

Mishra then asked the complainant to give him his money back. The agent refused to do so and stopped answering Mishra’s call. Mishra then approached the MHB Colony police who registered a case of cheating against the agent under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector of MHB colony police station Ashok Jadhav, said, “As of now, we know of only one complainant who has been duped. No other complaints of similar nature have been received against the accused. We are searching for the accused and will take appropriate action in the case.”