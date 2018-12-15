Mumbai residents to march for escape from toxic air

Almost 45 days after residents of Mahul started their protest on a pavement in Vidyavihar near a slum from where they were evicted, they will be marching to the Mantralaya on Saturday to reach out to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over their rehabilitation.

Close to 5,500 people were shifted to Mahul — one of Mumbai’s most polluted areas and home to chemical and fertiliser factories — in 2017, after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished more than 16,000 homes and encroachments along the Tansa pipeline, considering the risk to both the people and the water supply network. The move followed a 2009 high court (hc) order.

The 2.9-km march, which begins from Carnac Bunder, will be led by social activist Medha Patkar.

The development comes almost six months after residents and Patkar met a representative of the CM and municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta demanding alternate accommodation.

“It has been four months since the HC order was passed, saying these residents need to be rehabilitated. There have been two studies conducted by IIT, which speaks about toxic living conditions in the area. But, despite that, the government has been turning a blind eye,” said Bilal Khan of NGO Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan.

Khan said around 5,000 people would participate in the march.

Two days ago, a total of 1,183 residents from Mahul had received a notice saying that their names had been excluded from the voting list.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 00:45 IST