Mumbai’s 19 railway stations to get elevated decks, FOBs

Better infrastructure and more space will soon be a reality at 19 railway stations in the city.

According to the plan, which will be executed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), these stations on the central, western and harbour line will have elevated decks, to give more space to passengers. The elevated decks will have ticket booking offices, interconnected foot overbridges (FOBs) and skywalks leading to platforms. The plan has been sent to the railway board for approval.

The 19 stations are Mumbai Central (local), Jogeshwari, Kandivli, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Vasai Road, Nallasopara and Virar on the western railway; Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, Shahad, Neral, Kasara on the central railway; and GTB Nagar, Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd on the harbour line of the CR. The stations have been chosen as they witness high footfall.

“Development of the station premises and improvement of platforms will help decongest the busy railway stations. Elevated decks at Andheri and Goregaon have proved to be quite useful.

An elevated deck costs around Rs40 crore,” said RS Khurana, chairman and managing director, MRVC.

The cost of the plan will be worked out at a later stage.

The development is in addition to the rebuilding of nine stations planned by the railway ministry’s Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). The IRSDC is planning commercial exploitation of Mumbai Central terminus, Dadar, Bandra, Parel, Ghatkopar, Sion, Wadala Road, Kalyan and Kurla.

“The stations have been identified for the IRSDC. The draft is with the railway board, who will take a call on it,” said a senior MRVC official.

“Station improvement is a positive step. The decks and foot overbridges will decongest the railway stations. However, railway officials should start the project in time,” said Subash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

Recently, the WR conducted a drone survey of Elphinstone Road station and submitted a report to the IRSDC.