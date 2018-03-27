Mumbai’s CR train services delayed as rise in temperature causes track fracture

Erratic weather conditions that lead to sharp rise in day temperatures have increased trouble of Railway authorities and commuters as it may lead to rail fractures, in which tracks develop cracks.

The incident of the track fracture between the Kalyan-Karjat section is evident to it.

Local train services from Ambernath towards Badlapur – Karjat on the Central line were cancelled for over an hour on Tuesday afternoon after a track fracture was reported around 2.30pm.

The services resumed around 3.30pm, but commuters were inconvenienced for over an hour.

Railway officials said that increase in temperature caused cracks on the tracks.

“Some portions of the track developed bents due to the heat. We managed to cut those portions and repair them,” said a railway worker on condition of anonymity.

“Most of the commuters had to wait in the heat as there were no trains available. Some chose to take an autorickshaw to Badlapur. However, those travelling to Karjat had a tough time,” said Anagha Mhatre, 30, a commuter.