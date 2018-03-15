Mumbai’s local trains might get two AC coaches

After running an entirely air-conditioned (AC) suburban train, the Western Railway (WR) is now planning to attach two AC coaches to local trains.

In an experiment, WR will be swapping two regular local train coaches with AC coaches. As two AC trains are likely to arrive in the city in September, the coaches of the trains will be attached to the local trains plying on the suburban railway. This is likely to happen by the end of 2018, said a senior WR official.

“The two AC trains will arrive in September and the coaches of these trains will be attached to the existing local trains. This will be on an experimental basis and the functioning of the trains will be observed,” he said.

Recently, the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Railway ministry is also looking at options to introduce a second class AC coach in the presently operational AC train.

“The decision of introducing a second class AC coach in the currently operational AC train or second class AC coaches in regular trains has not been taken yet. We will soon be finalising it, “ Goyal added.