‘Mumbai’s psychiatry clinics see 24% rise in patients in a year’

Psychiatry clinics across the city witnessed a 24% increase in the number of patients in one year, data from the Union health ministry has shown. In 2017 and 2018, around 1.9 lakh patients opted for psychiatric care.

In 2017, 88,672 patients underwent treatment for mental illnesses at outpatient departments (OPD) in various private and civic-run clinics and hospitals in Mumbai. In 2018, this number rose to 1,10, 257 – an increase of 24%.

This year, 75,000 cases have been registered from till September 30. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare started recording this data in 2017.

Dr Ajit Dandekar, consultant psychiatrist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said focussing on mental health is important with changing lifestyles and work pressure. “Nuclear families are taking away the family support system, encouraging aloofness and abuse of electronic gadgets such as mobile phones and computers,” said Dr Dandekar. “Globalisation has given rise to high-paying jobs at the cost of extremely stressful work environments and strained relationships. These are the two most common triggers for mental health complications.”

Experts described the rising numbers as a “positive indicator”, given that individuals – especially those in 25-35 age bracket – are shedding the stigma attached to mental health illnesses.

“Today’s youth know they need to seek treatment for mental illness just like any other ailment, and that their mental health condition will deteriorate if they choose not to act,” said Dr Avinash Desousa, director and founder trustee at Desousa Foundation, a psychiatric clinic. “More number of celebrities coming forward with their stories of depression and anxiety has helped people to accept that it is not shameful to have a mental illness.”

