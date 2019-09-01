Mumbai’s top cop transfers ‘gang-rape’ case to crime branch

mumbai

City’s commissioner of police, Sanjay Barve, on Saturday transferred the investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old HIV positive woman in Chembur to the crime branch after a three-hour meeting with the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (MSWC). The Jalna native, who was allegedly gang-raped by four people on July 7, died at a government hospital in Aurangabad on Wednesday.

An MSWC delegation, headed by its president Vijaya Rahatkar, met Barve and other officers at Chunabhatti police station. “I’ve transferred the case to Mumbai crime branch. An SIT has been set up to probe the case,” Barve said. MSWC instructed the police to initiate an inquiry against a woman inspector who allegedly ill-treated the woman’s brother. “The police will give protection to him. I instructed all departments to provide financial aid to the family under Manodhairya Yojana,” Rahatkar said.

