Mumbai salesman arrested for running over 17-year-old in Marine Drive

The Marine Drive police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old car salesman, who worked at a car store in Worli, for running over a 17-year-old college student, Saylee Rajput, at Meghdoot Bridge near Marine Lines station on Monday afternoon.

According to Manoj Kumar Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), the arrested man, Rohan Prashad, was traced with the help of the CCTV footage, but he surrendered before the police could arrest him.

“The accused was arrested on Tuesday on charges of causing death due to negligence under section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code and running away without giving medical help to the victim or informing the police,” said Sharma.

Officials from the Marine Drive police station said Prashad is a resident of Bandra.

On Monday, Prashad was on his way to Nariman Point in a new car from the showroom to give test drive to a customer.

Officers said as there was no zebra crossing at the spot, Prashad was speeding and did not see Rajput.

On March 24, dentist Dipali Lahamate, 27, was run over near the same spot at Marine Drive. Lahamate succumbed to the injuries a few days later.