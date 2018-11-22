Mumbai schools want advance notice for special days

With the state education department asking schools to celebrate special days to mark national events, schools have demanded that they should be told about the plans at the beginning of the academic year so that academic schedule does not get affected.

In a recent circular, Maharashtra’s education department asked schools to observe ‘Constitution Week’ between November 26 and December 2 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the country’s Constitution. Schools have been asked to conduct programmes throughout the week. With most schools in the city reopening on November 26, they would have no time to plan these activities.

Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School, said that such last minute notices have become the norm and has defeated the idea of commemorating the event. “If there are so many days to be celebrated, the government should chalk out a complete plan at the beginning of the year. This would help us plan activities better. Announcing them at the last minute does not give schools any time to prepare and do justice to the initiative,” said Nare. He added that the education department should form a committee to plan these activities better.

HT had earlier reported about a number of schools in the city opposing the introduction of new days to commemorate. Teachers said the constant initiatives have skewed their academic schedule. “We have to struggle to find time to complete the syllabus in the middle of the holidays and these activities” said a teacher from a suburban school.

