e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Mumbai sees 30% drop in HIV cases in 4 years, RTI reveals

mumbai Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:26 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

The number of new cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections in Mumbai has declined by 30.6% in the last four years, according to information released by the Mumbai Districts Aids Control Society (MDACS) in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by HT. From 7,526 cases of HIV infection in 2015, the numbers fell to 6,663 in 2016; 5,826 in 2017; and 5,220 in 2018. In 2019, till August, there were 3,105 reported cases of HIV infection in the city.

Dr Shrikala Acharya, additional project director of (MDACS), said, “The awareness among people has increased. People from the target intervention communities have been more proactive. We are travelling to far off areas to sensitise people about the need of taking proper protection [eg. condoms] and to avoid drugs.”

Dr IS Gilada, consultant in HIV/STDs and president, AIDS Society of India (ASI), said, “Earlier, patients would often drop out of treatment due to the side effects. But now, with the availability of better medicines, we also have options to change their line of treatment. Also, Mumbai has surgeons who are specialized on operating on HIV patients which wasn’t there 10 years ago. Due to the acceptance of the disease, patients don’t shy away from the treatment.”

Expansion of the programme to make anti-retroviral treatment (ART) – used to treat HIV and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) – available for free at government-run ART centres across the country has played a critical role in the decline in the number of AIDS-related deaths in India, said disease experts. Data released by Praja Foundation showed that the number of HIV-related deaths decreased from 2,120 in 2016-17 to 1,278 in 2018-19. From April 2016 to March 2019, around 4,894 HIV/AIDS patients died in the city, of which 170 were children.

Activist Ganesh Acharya, who has been living with HIV for 21 years, said, “In the last 10 years, HIV treatment has become community based, which has helped reach more people. Also, with the medicines available now and early detection, patients can be made ‘undetectable’ – where the level of the virus becomes so low that the patient doesn’t infect anyone else,” said Acharya.

top news
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News