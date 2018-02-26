Video of Mumbai sub-inspector assaulting Goregaon man goes viral, he is suspended

A sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly beating up a 29-year-old over a financial dispute in Goregaon (East).

The decision came after a video showing Vijay Motling in his police uniform assaulting Shahid Shifaat Khan went viral.

According to the police, Molting, posted at the north-region control room as assistant control room officer, had lent Rs3.5 lakh to Khan’s mother at 5% interest rate in 2016. During his duty hours, he went to Khan’s house at New Mhada Colony and fought with him in open premises.

When the sub-inspector was assaulting Khan in Goregaon, the act was captured by a resident. Many criticised the police department over the assault. Motling was suspended after a preliminary departmental inquiry found him guilty.

The Khans claimed that they had already repaid the loan, but Motling was allegedly asking to deposit more money into his family member’s account. Khan and Motling have levelled allegations against each other and filed counter complaints.

“The senior brass of the department took serious cognisance of the matter and asked Dnyaneshwar Jawalkar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Dindoshi division to inquire the assault. The ACP recently concluded the inquiry. The report found Motling guilty as he left for Khan’s house during his duty hours,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

A departmental inquiry is pending. “Such an act is not tolerated in a disciplined force. To send a strong message within the department, he has been suspended,” another police officer said.