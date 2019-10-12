e-paper
Mumbai suburban district sees highest rise in voters in state in 3 months

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:02 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
The number of voters in the Mumbai suburban district for the upcoming Assembly polls is 72.63 lakh – 39.47 lakh men, 33.15 lakh women and 528 others – till August, up from 71.47 lakh in May, the highest rise recorded in the state.

The Mumbai suburban area has 26 constituencies, also the highest among all districts in the state.

The highest rise was recorded in Borivali (total 3.01 lakh voters), with 9,696 voters added since May.

Topping the constituencies in population is Chandivali, with 3.79 lakh voters (increase of 8,471 voters), followed by Goregaon and Andheri constituency, with 3.27 lakh and 3.06 lakh voters, respectively. The lowest number of voters (1,421) was added in Chembur and Vile Parle (1,454).

According to the 2011 census, the population of Mumbai suburban area was 93.56 lakh, including 50.31 lakh men and 43.25 lakh women.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting, election observer Krushna Kunal directed the election staff to ensure the voter turnout increases, voter photo slips are delivered properly, training for polling officers and security at polling booths.

CM promises new Metro line, ropeway

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday addressed rallies in Ulhasnagar and Thane.

He said, “We will bring a Metro in Ulhasnagar and name the station Sindhu nagar...Residents can commute from Thane to Borivli in 30 minutes as the MMRDA has planned a ropeway ... Look at the condition of the Congress, they have accepted defeat.… The NCP’s manifesto has promised impossible things. I am amazed they did not assure a plot on the moon and a Taj Mahal for those who vote for them.”

Arresting Thackeray was a mistake: Ajit

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said arresting Sena founder late Bal Thackeray in 2000 in connection with the Mumbai riots was a mistake. Chhagn Bhujbal was the home minister then. At a programme on a Marathi news channel, Ajit said: “We should not have arrested him. Others and I were against it, but some seniors who were heading the department insisted.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:02 IST

