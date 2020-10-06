e-paper
Mumbai News / Mumbai: Suburban train services on the Western Railway disrupted

Mumbai: Suburban train services on the Western Railway disrupted

Local train services on the fast railway line corridor towards Churchgate railway station are impacted

mumbai Updated: Oct 06, 2020 11:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Churchgate station.
Churchgate station.(HT Photo)
         

Suburban train services on the Western Railway were disrupted on Tuesday morning after an Overhead Equipment (OHE) wire snapped near Nallasopara railway station.

Local train services on the fast railway line corridor towards Churchgate railway station are impacted, authorities said.

“Due to OHE problem on UP fast line between Nallasopara and Virar, trains are being run on UP local line between Virar and Vasai Road railway stations. Other three lines are fully operative.Restoration work is in full swing & up line expected to be restored in 3 hours.” tweeted Western Railway.

The fast local train services are being diverted to the slow railway lines. One outstation train was also held up due to the incident.

