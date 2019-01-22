Mumbai temperature drops, air quality stays poor

After two days of high temperature, the city and suburbs witnessed cooler conditions on Monday. The pollutant-measuring indicator also recorded an improvement in air quality, though it continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category.

The Santacruz weather station recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal. On Saturday, the suburbs had recorded the highest day temperature this year so far at 35.5 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal and 34.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 4.2 degrees Celsius above normal. Colaba recorded 29.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was at the normal mark.

The minimum temperature at Colaba was 2 degrees Celsius above normal at 21 degrees Celsius while Santacruz recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degree Celsius above normal.

The air quality index (AQI), which was recorded at 273 (poor) on Sunday dropped to 203 (poor) on Monday. An AQI of 218 (poor) has been predicted for Tuesday. BKC, Andheri, Borivli and Navi Mumbai were the most polluted sites in the city with ‘very poor’ AQI levels, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

A sharp drop in the concentration of PM2.5 - pollutant particles that can easily enter the lungs and cause health ailments - was recorded on Monday at 79 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3), falling under the ‘moderate’ category, against a safe limit of 60µg/m3.

PM2.5 levels were 163µg/m3 (very poor) on Sunday, almost three times the safe limit.

An official from the weather bureau said wind speed had picked up in the city and cool northerly winds had prevailed through Monday, which brought down temperatures. “Over the weekend experienced strong easterly winds, which are warm and carry dust,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department.

A clear sky has been predicted for Tuesday morning but partly cloudy conditions are expected by the evening.

