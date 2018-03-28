Mumbai to get 80 new smaller AC buses

Eighty electric midi (smaller) AC buses, including the 40 that were to reach by this month, are likely to reach the city by June.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) committee approved the proposal to get the buses on lease, after a decision on it was taken in BEST committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

The AC midi buses, which are being taken on wet lease (in which buses are leased along with drivers) are likely to be introduced on the same routes as the old AC buses.

Experts suggested the management introduce midi AC buses as they are smaller in size and can ply faster than the bulky buses in traffic. The old AC buses were taken off the roads in April 2017 and were later scrapped as the management incurred Rs100 crore in annual losses on maintenance.

Using more AC buses that can be faster is seen as a solution to increase BEST’s commuters and also its revenue.

Forty of these buses will arrive under a Union government scheme and will be procured under FAME India Scheme of Department of Heavy Industry subject to an Industrial court directive.

BEST will hire these buses from Goldstone Infrastructure Limited, which has already supplied four electric midi buses, each costing around Rs1.61 crore, to the undertaking.

Around 25% of the remaining 40, which are in addition to the 40 under the Centre’s scheme, are to be supplied within three months of the operation and remaining 75 % buses before six months.

According to officials, BEST has promised monthly operation of 4,000km at the rate of Rs51.75 a km and Rs55.17 a km for non-AC and AC electric buses respectively.

Currently, BEST has fleet of more than 3,300 buses, including four electric buses.

Unlike fossil fuel run buses, the electric buses are considered as eco-friendly as their exhausts don’t emit gases and noise is less in absence of internal combustion engine.

According to BEST proposal, the buses don’t need much maintenance and help in reducing carbon footprint.