Mumbai traders’ association demands action against MNS for removing Gujarati signboards

The traders and shop owners from Vasai-Virar, whose shops were accosted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers on Monday for displaying Gujarati signboards, have written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, asking for protection against similar incidents in the future.

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, in its letter, has called MNS party workers anti-social elements who are threatening Gujarati businessmen. They have requested strict action against them. The letter stated that shops with Gujarati signs also carry Marathi signs, albeit in a smaller font. The high court order on signages does not mandate a particular font.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam demanded that the government should ensure that the Gujarati businessmen in the city are not threatened by the MNS again. He said the state and civic body should take action against the shopkeepers if they have violated any rules, but the MNS has no business taking the law in its hands.

Businessmen feel they are scapegoats in political warfare. Viren Shah, President of FRTWA said, “We are caught in-between, as we are soft targets for attacks by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, owing to his opinions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even if signs in Marathi are not there, it is the government’s job to take action against the shop keepers. Who are MNS workers to take it upon themselves?”

MNS leader Jayendra Patil, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Vasai, said, “This is Maharashtra. We removed sign boards that were in Gujarati, and we have the party’s support.”