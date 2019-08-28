Mumbai University notice to Jai Hind over WiFi fees; college says it gave refund

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:41 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) issued a show-cause notice to Jai Hind College, Churchgate, earlier this month for charging “excess” fees from students for its WiFi service on campus.

According to the notice, inquiry conducted by a varsity committee found credence in a complaint filed around five years ago that said the college had collected ₹1,000 from students as ‘Wifi charges’ during a period of three years (2014-15 to 2016-17).

However, Ashok Wadia, the college principal, said, “The Wifi service was provided by the management at the request of students. It was an optional service, and no students were forced to pay for it. In fact, those who paid the fees without realising, were later refunded.”

MU has now directed the college to explain why the varsity should not take action against it under Prohibition of Capitation Fee Act, 1987. “There is reasonable ground in the accusation by the complaint. No college shall charge in any form fees higher than fees prescribed by the university,” read a part of the report cited in the notice. The panel also recommended that MU may take “appropriate decision against the college and [its] management.”

The complaint was filed by Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the student wing of MNS, in 2015.

The office of joint director for higher education for Mumbai region also sent a show cause notice to the college in 2016. The organisation has demanded that the varsity now take over the college’s administration.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 00:41 IST